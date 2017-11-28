Your Group Will Enjoy Budding Tyler, Texas (Sponsored)

No other town in Texas lays claim to a budding heritage quite like Tyler’s. Tucked serenely in beautiful East Texas, Tyler is home to some of the state’s most bountiful rose gardens and blooming azalea bushes—not to mention a state park right outside the city that’s perfect for camping, hiking, and making a splash. Back in town, take in a show, wander through one-of-a-kind shops or visit cozy hometown cafes that beg for you to stop in and stay a while.

Grab a Bite

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a night out, Tyler has restaurants to suit any taste. Sink your teeth into a smoky rack of ribs at Stanley’s Famous BBQ Pit, or have lunch at The Potpourri House where locals rave about the salad bar, or grab a cup of joe at The Foundry, located in Downtown Tyler, and perk up for your East Texas travels.

Arts and Culture

Downtown Tyler has recently undergone a revitalization to become a hub for arts and culture. Live performances and concerts grace the stage at Liberty Hall, while museums like Gallery Main Street display art from local artists. Visitors also enjoy touring a variety of museums and historic homes throughout town including the Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, The American Freedom Museum, and more!

Rose Season

October brings Rose Season and with it, 32,000 blooming bushes in 600 varieties at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. All month long, Tyler celebrates budding beds of roses with horticulture workshops, garden tours, and other festivities. Each October the Texas Rose Festival brings thousands to visit the historic rose museum and take strolls through the Rose Garden. More than any other, this time of year in Tyler begs you stop and smell the roses.

Azalea and Spring Flower Trail

In March and April, the roses take a back seat to azaleas. The Azalea and Spring Flower Trail traces its roots back to the 1930s when a city nurseryman shipped azaleas from Georgia to Tyler. Since then, the trail has grown into an annual spring affair and today, two trails wind through ten+ miles of historic homes and gardens with blooming bushes and fresh flowers. During this time, Tyler hosts city-wide events for visitors to enjoy. It’s the perfect time to see Tyler in full bloom!

