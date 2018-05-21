California’s “Must-Shop-Stop” (Sponsored)

When sending your clients to Southern California, a “Must-Shop-Stop” is the Outlets at Tejon, conveniently located approximately an hour north of LA on I-5. You will find your favorite American brands with savings up to 65% at more than 60 upscale fashion, home goods and accessories stores.

Your clients will love it when you add the Outlets at Tejon to their itinerary with all the group and FIT incentives we offer, such as:

FREE VIP coupon booklet with discounts up to 65% on top of our already discount outlet prices.

Special VIP Gift Tote Bag.

20% dining discount for your group at Don Perico’s restaurant.

Convenient and free bus parking for large groups and tours.

For group Meet and Greets, please give us a 48-hour notice by writing to RSwiggum@TejonOutlets.com.

Also, at the Outlets at Tejon, we love our tour operators, tour guides and bus drivers! Book five trips, and you can earn a $50 Outlets at Tejon gift card. That’s on top of the $15 gift card for the driver and two group leaders of a group of 15+.

The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce a number of wonderful features to the already stellar shopping destination.

Stop by Camp Tejon! This fun play area has a climbable tower structure and slide located inside the Hacienda Food Court where families can take a reprieve from a day of shopping.

Beat the heat! Our attractive new canopies offer shade and large fans keep shoppers cool while on the hunt for the best deals and steals.

An 80-room Hampton Inn is being built near the Outlets. With construction in full swing, the hotel will soon be ready to host travelers after a day of fun-filled shopping, dining and more!

Express Factory Outlet, Journey’s and Old Navy Outlet have joined the Outlets at Tejon! Shop the new stores and save up to 65% off.

Pottery Barn has also expanded with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teens.

Kate Spade is opening late summer 2018.

Whether traveling with friends and family or colleagues and associates, and wherever your California adventures take you, the Outlets at Tejon welcomes groups of all sizes as well as FIT travelers. Right on your route between Los Angeles and San Francisco, we are ready to treat you to that perfect mid-trip shopping and dining break.

We’d love to be part of the itineraries and programs you offer visitors (both Groups and FITs) to Southern California. Please let us know what you need from us by writing to Becky Swiggum at RSwiggum@TejonOutlets.com or Carolyn J. Feimster at Carolyn@CJFMarketingInternational.com.

