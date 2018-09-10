Celebrate the Seasons in Chickasaw Country (Sponsored)

Any time is a good time to visit Chickasaw Country in south-central Oklahoma, but fall is among the best. With mild weather and rich fall foliage nestled in the ancient Arbuckle Mountains, an autumn trip to Chickasaw Country offers destinations to please everyone.

The season begins with the annual Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, which culminates on Oct. 6 with a parade through the streets of the historic Chickasaw capital of Tishomingo. Visitors can also tour Chickasaw historical sites, see cultural demonstrations, enjoy a petting zoo, take in an art show and market, and more.

If you can’t make it for the festival, there’s always something to see and do in Chickasaw Country. The Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis and the Chickasaw Nation Information Center in Tishomingo each feature rotating art shows, and sell local foods like salsa, jams and jellies, Native American crafts, gifts and more.

Let your group experience the artistry of gourmet chocolate with a stop at Bedré Fine Chocolate in Davis. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer an up-close look at how this world-class chocolate is made. Stock up on meltaway squares, dark or milk chocolate-covered potato crisps, gift baskets, special seasonal items and more in the retail shop.

Chickasaw Country continues to offer unique experiences into the winter months. As pumpkin patches and corn mazes give way to holiday lights and mistletoe, Chickasaw Country becomes the perfect place to celebrate the holidays.

Communities throughout Chickasaw Country celebrate the season with elaborate light displays, including the Festival of Light in Chickasha—rated one of the top ten light displays in the nation.

The Artesian Hotel Casino and Spa, in Sulphur, decks the halls with elegant holiday decor and greenery, including a grand 20-foot Christmas tree at the hotel’s entrance. Groups are invited to the luxury hotel to enjoy magical events like horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling and more.

Complete your holiday tour with a candlelight tour of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, offered December 7-8, and drive through the holiday lights at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

To plan your trip to Chickasaw Country, visit chickasawcountry.com, or contact the experts at Be Native Tours who can create custom experience for your tour group. Visit benativetours.com to learn more.

Stop in at the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis to learn about the area or as a stop for shopping.

Experience the artistry of gourmet chocolate at Bedré Fine Chocolate in Davis.

Celebrate the Christmas Season at the Artesian Hotel Casino and Spa, in Sulphur.