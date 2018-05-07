Create a Custom Trip with Be Native Tours (Sponsored)

Be Native Tours is a tour operating company out of Oklahoma City specializing in group tour opportunities throughout the south-central region of the United States. Be Native Tours offers custom itineraries, fly-drive tours, one-day excursions, step-on guide and transportation services. Be Native Tours can assist groups in reaching a variety of destinations, including but not limited to: Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Louisiana and more.

Our goal is to enhance the group travel business by offering all travel partners – domestic and international – the opportunity to be part of a well-focused and professionally executed unique tour experience from beginning to end.

Be Native Tours’ expertise has particular depth when it comes to Native American and Western history and culture. Groups can explore international points of interest such as the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan – all found in the great State of Oklahoma. Guests around the country immerse themselves in the story of the Chickasaw people through powerful performances, reenactments, demonstrations, collections and exhibits at the Chickasaw Cultural Center. Smell the wildflowers, feel the wind and rain and listen to the thundering hooves of a cattle stampede in the multi-sensory Experience Theater at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. From fine art, pop culture and firearms to Native American objects and historical cowboy gear, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is a group tour favorite. Additionally, Be Native Tours can develop and deliver a customized experience on virtually any cultural, geographic or themed-based tour meeting the specific needs of the group.

Other popular destinations include the Crystal Bridges of Bentonville, Arkansas, the French Quarters of New Orleans, Louisiana and the stockyards of Fort Worth, Texas. For a music-inspired tour, travel to Tennessee and visit Graceland and Beale Street in Memphis, the Grand Ole Opry and Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red” restaurant and entertainment venue in Nashville (also located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma).

Be Native Tours is affiliated with the Chickasaw Nation and guided by a skillful team with more than 15 years of tour experience. For more information on tours and services provided, please contact Dee Llanusa at (405) 767-8925, Dee.Llanusa@benativetours.com or visit benativetours.com.

Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

New Orleans’ French Quarter

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Duncan, Oklahoma