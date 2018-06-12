Discover Biltmore at Its Most Extraordinary (Sponsored)

Inspired by his lifelong interest in architecture and gardens, world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly has created installations for a wide variety of settings, from public spaces and museums to private homes and gardens—now including Biltmore®.

Offered May 17–October 7, 2018, Chihuly at Biltmore is a monumental exhibition showcasing breathtaking large-scale glass sculptures in an equally breathtaking setting: the century-old gardens of George Vanderbilt’s historic estate, located in Asheville, NC.

Chihuly’s First NC Garden Exhibition

This event represents the first art exhibition in Biltmore’s gardens and the first garden exhibition of Chihuly’s works in North Carolina. In this unique setting, the installations take advantage of the living backdrop designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.

“Dale Chihuly and his team have created stunning displays for other historic gardens. The concept of mixing this beautiful art with Biltmore’s architecture and all the colors in our setting is very exciting,” said Parker Andes, Director of Horticulture at Biltmore.

An Exclusive Evening Experience

During reservations-only Chihuly Nights at Biltmore, available on select evenings, the artworks will be dramatically illuminated to showcase their colors and shapes. Majestic Blue Ridge Mountain sunsets, live music in the gardens, and an alfresco wine bar makes the evening experience all the more enticing.

Elevate your Chihuly Nights at Biltmore experience with an overnight stay at one of the estate’s two distinct hotels. Choose from four-star luxury at The Inn on Biltmore Estate™ or the casual comfort of Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate®. Special group pricing is available at both properties.

And More Outstanding Events Ahead…

Can’t make it during Chihuly at Biltmore? Join us for Christmas at Biltmore from November 3, 2018–January 6, 2019; A Vanderbilt House Party – Guests, Grandeur & Galas from February 8–May 27, 2019; or Biltmore Gardens Railway from May 24–September 29, 2019.

