Discover Native America this Spring (Sponsored)

Native America offers tourism experiences that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. With warm temperatures, fresh blooms and a green countryside, springtime is among the best times to delve into the history and culture of Native people and visit the landscapes that have inspired them for generations.

Every April, Honor Heights Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma, bursts with 40 acres of manicured gardens with over 30,000 azaleas in 625 varieties. The colorful blooms attract visitors from across the world.

Muskogee is also home to the Five Tribes Museum, where guests will learn the story of the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations and their roots in the southeast United States.

Plan a visit to the Cherokee National Capitol in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and the Muscogee (Creek) Council House in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Experience the wonder of a traditional Chickasaw Village at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma, and tour the interactive cultural center that tells the story of the Chickasaw people.

Be Native Tours can guide you to other quintessentially American experiences. With mild temperatures, springtime is a great time to visit New Orleans, where people from across the world built a unique culture and a city unlike any other. See the French Quarter, the Garden District and enjoy live music around every turn.

If you prefer the country to the city, Be Native Tours’ Ozark Escape is for you. Enjoy a scenic tour of the ancient Ozark mountains. Enjoy dinner and entertainment on the Showboat Branson Belle, stunning lake vistas, sunsets and more.

