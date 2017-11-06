Discover a New, Extraordinary Home for Your Groups’ Holidays (Sponsored)

Give your group the gift of a holiday getaway unlike any other. A trip to a city full of original traditions and dinner cruises, joyous celebrations of the arts and dance, racing reindeer and a certain spirit that’s guaranteed to put your group in jolliest of holiday spirits. Spread a little cheer by experiencing everything there is to do in Louisville during the most magical time of the year.

Holiday Dinner Cruise Aboard the Mary M. Miller

Louisville loves its Mississippi River-style steamboats, and joining the fleet this year is the new Mary M. Miller. This three-story gem was named after Louisville native, Mary Millicent Garretson, the first woman in the United States to receive a steamboat master’s license. This holiday cruise features Yuletide tunes, delicious cuisine and an amazingly unique view of the city.

Kentucky Derby Museum’s Reindeer Games

Tour the only museum dedicated to the “fastest two minutes in sports,” the Kentucky Derby. And just for the holidays, its racehorses have been transformed into racing reindeer. You can also enjoy the Backstretch Breakfast, a special Southern style breakfast at the legendary Churchill Downs’ trackside kitchen.

Nutcracker: The Exhibition at the Frazier Museum

Celebrate the Louisville Ballet’s Nutcracker, a beloved holiday tradition for over six decades. See original costumes, stage models, set recreations, photographs and more from past and present performances. Interactive activities allow you to explore the history and magic of this enchanting ballet. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a Nutcracker novice, this Frazier Museum exhibition is sure to inform and delight!

Derby Dinner Playhouse

Louisville’s Derby Dinner Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest continuously operating professional dinner theatres in the country. An evening here includes a buffet of traditional Southern fare and a classic holiday play like White Christmas, A Christmas Carol or It’s a Wonderful Life.

Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville

Tour 17 miles of underground passageways, over 850 lit characters and 2 million points of light at the Louisville Mega Cavern. The only lightshow bigger than this is at the North Pole. USA Today named Lights Under Louisville “One of The Top 10 Christmas Light Shows in The Nation.”

Want to learn more about all of the holiday happenings in Louisville? Contact Saundra Robertson for all the latest information at 800-626-5646 or email srobertson@gotolouisville.com.

