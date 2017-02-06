‘Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!’ Coming to Cinemas Nationwide (Sponsored)

DENVER – Audiences have a final chance to “Seize the Day!” – tickets are now available for “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!,” playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series “Supergirl,” reprising the role he created as “Jack Kelly.” Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show to the big screen, including special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Since opening on Broadway in 2011, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.

Tickets for “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 700 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged ‘newsies,’ who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team has reunited to bring the break-out smash musical to audiences across North America.

“‘Once and for all!’ NEWSIES fans have one last chance to experience their favorite stage production all across the country – on the big screen,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “We’re proud to partner with Disney Theatrical Productions to give fans old and new the chance to re-experience or be introduced to this amazing show with the best seat in the house at their local movie theater.”

“The Rally” – The cast of NEWSIES.

Jeremy Jordan (center) and the cast of NEWSIES.

Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan in NEWSIES.