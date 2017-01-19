Enjoy A Soulful Experience in Macon, Georgia (Sponsored)

Located in the heart of Central Georgia, Macon is an engaging and welcoming city that invites you to stop and explore our beautiful architecture, cultural histories, and thriving arts & cultural communities. Macon is the perfect spot for a day-trip, vacation, or weekend getaway. Our central location makes Macon a convenient and affordable destination.

Steeped in history and culture, Macon has over 50 historic homes. The Johnston-Felton-Hay House is one of Macon’s most distinguished structures. Built with modern amenities before its time including central heating, hot and cold running water, this house museum is a must-see.

Macon has been the home to many legendary musical artists. Otis Redding, Little Richard, The Allman Brothers Band (ABB), and Jason Aldean are just a few musicians whose musical careers took off in Macon. The road goes on forever at The Big House, ABB’s former home turned into a museum, which houses the largest collection of ABB memorabilia in the world. Enjoy the outdoors and see the life-size statue of Macon’s native son Otis Redding at Gateway Park.

Macon hosts an array of museums. The Tubman Museum takes visitors on a trip through history in the Southeast’s largest facility devoted solely to African American art, history, and culture. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is the largest state sports hall in America and has 14,000 square-feet of exhibits. Enjoy the outdoors at Ocmulgee National Monument and explore 17,000 years of Native American heritage.

Macon offers a variety of festivals running throughout the year. The International Cherry Blossom Festival is a 10-day celebration of over 300,000 Yoshino cherry trees that make Macon the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. The annual Macon Film Festival celebrates the imaginative films entered into the festival and can be watched throughout the weekend at historic theaters located throughout downtown. Macon’s annual Bragg Jam Music and Arts Festival include 80+ bands that play on multiple stages during this rock, blues and soul-infused night. Bragg Jam’s Art at the Park is a free daytime event where families are invited to create art and play in Macon’s parks.

With attractions lining our streets and our down-home southern charm, Macon is sure to make your next group tour a soulful experience. Contact Veronica Gruber at the Macon CVB to help you find facilities, accommodations, and tour itineraries and discover why Macon is “Where Soul Lives.”

Learn about Native American heritage at Ocmulgee National Monument.

Macon, Georgia is the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is a popular attraction for groups visiting Macon.