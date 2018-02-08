Eureka Springs Has Flair Like No Other Town (Sponsored)

Secluded and peaceful with winding mountainside streets, Eureka Springs, Arkansas has flair like no other town. A community of internationally known artists, musicians and performers, or merchants and residents whose smiles welcome you and bring you back time and time again.

Life in this Victorian Village brings one surprise after another. Around every corner, you’ll find fine art, fine dining, shops to please all, historic architecture, unique lodging, spas to pamper and spoil you and events that attract guests, conferences, groups and tours year around.

Eureka Springs in internationally known for our local attractions and cultural events.

Intimate pubs, music clubs, entertainment venues and nightlife. Our galleries host exhibits for emerging and acclaimed artists. Look for family fun throughout town and if you love a parade, with parades almost every month, Eureka is the choice for you.

You will find everything you need to make your group’s experience one that they will remember and want to do again.

No matter the group size or type, we have room for you. Eureka has lodging for every taste and event. RV and camping, bed and breakfasts, guest houses, unique or familiar brand hotels, historic hotels and lush tree houses with all the amenities. There are even safari cabins for your special event. Many of our lodging establishments provide on-site dining, gift shops, spas, workout rooms, swimming pools and are within walking distance to downtown.

While your group is in Eureka Springs, let us take you through town. Take a tram, or van tour and learn about our historic buildings and unique past. Transport your group in our limos or cabs or catch a horse and buggy on your journey downtown. Take a trolley shopping and experience a glimpse of history as they ran on the same routes 100 years ago.

Visit a 500-acre wildlife refuge for abused, abandoned, and neglected, take a 2-hour zip-line tour through an Ozark Mountain forest, ride a steam train, or explore an area cavern. Top it off with the Great Passion Play, America’s #1 attended outdoor drama. The two-hour play, which celebrates its 50th season in 2018, is performed amid historically accurate stage settings and brings to life the epic drama surrounding Christ’s last days on earth, and resurrection.

Attractions, shopping, arts and entertainment, fine dining, sports and recreation, unique architecture, amazing history, there’s a town full of engaging residents and merchants who care for you while you are here and will always welcome you back.

To book Eureka Springs, contact the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission at 479-253-7333 or visit our website at EurekaSprings.org.

The Great Passion Play

Eureka Springs is known for its local shops and boutiques.

Rogue’s Manor Restaurant and Lodging