Experience Rich History and Natural Beauty in Natchez (Sponsored)

With a rich history and natural beauty, Natchez is a premier cultural tourism destination offering the attractions of a small city: shopping, nightlife and a walkable historic downtown. Our city has something for everyone with one of the largest collections of historic buildings in the country, breathtaking scenery, outdoor adventures, fascinating stories and our legendary hospitality. We’re excited to share Natchez with you. Whether you come for the history, music, food or culture, you are sure to fall in love with our locals and the authenticity of our charming town.

Perched on the highest bluff of the Mississippi River, Natchez has 300 years of history for you to visit. Whether dining here or touring, our charming antebellum homes are sure to impress. You’ll be awed by sites like Stanton Hall, an extravagant 1857 Greek Revival style home; Longwood, the largest octagonal house in America; and Dunleith, an elegant estate-turned-inn that dates back to the 1850s. Don’t miss the opportunity to join in on the group fun during our Spring and Fall Pilgrimages offering both day and night events.

If you grow tired of touring on foot, opt for a guided horse-drawn carriage ride, passing museums, unique shops as well as taste-tempting eateries. Discover over 40 spectacular sights and attractions on the newly opened City Sightseeing hop on hop off buses. Learn and relive the plight of African Americans from Natchez with specialized tours by Miss-Lou Heritage Group & Tours.

Looking for a taste of true Southern hospitality? When your sightseeing has worked up an appetite, there are plenty of local, longtime favorite spots serving up classically Southern cuisine with fresh updates and Natchez flair. Many are housed in the town’s iconic historic buildings, evoking the old-world character this small town is known for. The Biscuit Capital of the World is sure to not disappoint your palate.

Often referred to as “The Little Easy,” many local bars and restaurants serve Natchez-made libations; Whether it is a glass of muscadine wine from Old South Winery, an ale from Natchez Brewing Company or a rum inspired cocktail by Charboneau Rum Distillery. Find yourself porch side at one of the oldest bars on the Mississippi River or listening to live music at one of our nightlife hot spots. This unofficial pour tour will be one of the highlights of your Deep South journey.

The Dunleith Historic Inn started as an estate home in the 1850s.

Enjoy southern cuisine at one of the many eateries in Natchez.

