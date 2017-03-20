Explore Huntsville’s Arts and Sciences

In Huntsville, Alabama, change is constant, but tradition is never forgotten.

A mix of high-tech cool and sublime southern culture, this city truly offers so much for groups. Did you know Huntsville is home to the largest space museum in the world? The U.S. Space & Rocket Center features interactive, hands-on exhibits, a National Geographic theater, the U.S. Space Camp training center, and more – in the Rocket City, everyone can be an astronaut for a day.

It’s not all science and technology, though. Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment is the largest, privately-owned arts facility in the U.S., and you can find it just southwest of the heart of Huntsville. This historic textile mill has been redeveloped into 131 working studios for over 200 artists and makers, 6 fine art galleries, a multi-use theatre, and performance venues.

Downtown Huntsville is where you’ll find the Huntsville Museum of Art, a nationally accredited museum that fills its 16 galleries each year with its permanent collection of nationally and regionally acclaimed artists and a variety of traveling exhibitions.

As if the arts and sciences weren’t enough, you can check out other attractions like the Huntsville Botanical Garden, where lush greenery, beautiful reflecting pools, and the nation’s largest seasonal open-air butterfly house awaits. Groups can look forward to perusing the stunningly Southern, brand-new visitor center opening spring 2017.

Go back in time at family-friendly historical museums like EarlyWorks and Burritt on the Mountain. The EarlyWorks Family of Museums immerses visitors into the life of early-1800s Alabamians, where adults and kids alike can marvel at the birthplace of Alabama’s statehood in the Alabama Constitution Village. Take in the breathtaking view from Burritt on the Mountain, located atop Monte Sano Mountain, and make friends with the farm animals that reside among the rustic collection of 19th century houses and the eclectic Burritt mansion.

Looking for outdoor activities? Take in the fresh air of Huntsville’s many hiking, biking, and birding trails, kayak on the Flint River, or enjoy a picnic at Monte Sano State Park.

After so much exploring, relax and unwind at one of Huntsville’s local eateries, or sip on a local brew at one of the nine craft breweries that call Madison County home.

Want to see more? Explore #iHeartHsv on social media to find what visitors and locals love most about Huntsville and Madison County, Alabama.

The Pathfinder and other space-related sights are on display at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center The Huntsville Museum of Art

Cotton Row