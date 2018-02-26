Five Reasons to Add NarroWay to Your Carolina Itinerary (Sponsored)

If your travel takes you to the Carolinas – and if not, it may be time – check out the NarroWay Theatre (narroway.net). It’s a place your groups will talk about for years to come. Located at I-77 exit 90, NarroWay is just across the South Carolina border, right outside of Charlotte, NC.

Every major city offers theater, but here are five things that set NarroWay apart.

#1 – SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY AT ITS BEST. As one guest recently said, “You experience so much more than just a show.” Before you walk through the doors, a NarroWay cast member boards your bus and personally welcomes your group. You’ll be greeted, seated and served by the performing cast and interact with friendly faces all along the way. From children to senior adults, you’ll meet people who go out of their way – working hard to make you smile before the stage lights come up, as well as while in the spotlight.

#2 – GREAT ORIGINAL SHOWS. We’ve all learned that “original” doesn’t always mean “good.” But at NarroWay, you find great original shows not seen anywhere else. Show content is relevant, moving and fun. Expect to run the gamut of emotions and leave feeling better than you came.

#3 – THEATRE FOR EVERYONE. Great reviews on TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook all show the vast array of people who are engaged an entertained at NarroWay. Avid Broadway fans and non-theatergoers alike rate NarroWay as a 5-star experience. Ever been embarrassed by the content in live theater? No worries here. NarroWay is “theater for everyone.”

#4 – INCREDIBLE VALUE. No breaking the bank on this trip! Did we mention that NarroWay is live theater AND dinner? A delicious meal prepared fresh onsite and themed like the show is served prior to each performance. Tickets for NarroWay’s dinner shows cost less than those for most other shows without dinner. And NarroWay provides exclusive operator pricing with comp tickets and easy reservations.

#5 – FLEXIBILITY. Regardless of travel dates, you can book a show at NarroWay. In addition to regularly scheduled performances, tour operators can request dates by appointment. Need a weekday matinee? Not a problem. Just call NarroWay’s group sales team at 803.802.2300 and see how they can accommodate your needs.

Are you looking for an offer your groups will love? Call NarroWay today and add a NarroWay production to your next itinerary. You’ll be glad you did! Find out more at narroway.net.

“The Gospel According to Tennessee”

Animals are on stage for most shows at NarroWay. This is Sheba the Camel in “The Real Christmas Story.”

A warring angel from “Lord of Light”