Foodies Will Love Fond du Lac’s Supper Clubs (Sponsored)

Wisconsin’s culinary scene offers a wide variety of iconic supper clubs in the Fond Du Lac and the Lake Winnebago region.

Few places define Wisconsin’s culinary tradition as well as the “supper club.” Before chains dominated the American landscape restaurants prided themselves as family-owned and run operations that celebrated food, good times and excellent service. These values were never lost in many of the restaurants in Fond du Lac and the Lake Winnebago Region. These establishments are known for their hospitality, incredible meals at a good value, the iconic and still beloved, hand-muddled Old Fashioned cocktail and local farm to table offerings.

Nestled in the quaint village of St. Cloud, Idewile Inn offers an historic setting and a diverse menu. Host Dave and Brenda and their staff will welcome your group, settle them into their inviting dining room fill your stomach with food and hearts with love.

For the best view of the sunset on Lake Winnebago book your tables at Jim & Linda’s Lakeview in Malone. Enjoy slow roasted Prime Rib, generous cut tenderloin filets and strip steaks or a large selection of seafood offerings.

For casual elegance in a cozy atmosphere you’ll find something special at Schwarz Supper Club in St. Anna. Celebrating over 50 years in business each steak is prepared with a secret blend of seasonings. They offer fresh seafood, chicken and pork, as well as their steaks, for a genuine supper club experience.

Built in 1846 as the Fuhrman’s Hotel, Big AL Capone’s in Malone is recognized as the third oldest bar still in operation in Wisconsin. It was a stagecoach stop and rumored that the famous gangster, Al Capone, stayed there many times. This is a great lunch stop for groups with a menu featuring Paninis, homemade pizza, soups and dessert.

Red Cabin at Green Acres Bar & Supper Club in Fond du Lac features country comforts with big city tastes. Their delicious menu includes a long history of secret recipes including Texas BBQ and Choice Angus Prime Rib. Enjoy your choices of over a dozen fresh side dishes.

Most supper clubs also feature a Friday Night Fish Fry – another Wisconsin tradition. And if you're not full after these sumptuous meals order a blended ice cream drink such as a Brandy Alexander, Pink Squirrel or a Grasshopper.

Three Guys and a Grill is a popular supper club in Elkhart Lake.