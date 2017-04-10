Graceland Adds New Offerings to Visitor Experience (Sponsored Article)
Posted by Sponsored Article in Sponsored Articles on April 10, 2017
All photos courtesy Elvis Presley Enterprises
Elvis Presley’s Graceland officially opened its new, $45 million, state-of-the-art entertainment complex, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis.” The entertainment complex — exponentially larger than Graceland’s previous visitor center — “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” enables music fans, pop culture enthusiasts and Memphis visitors to follow the path that Elvis took, surround themselves with the things that he loved, and experience the sights and sounds of the city that inspired him.
While the acclaimed Graceland Mansion tour continues to present the personal and family side of Elvis’ life, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” will tell the rest of the story, exploring the beginning of the incredible music and pop culture explosion that all started here in Memphis, with the greatest entertainer of all time.
The cornerstone of the “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” experience is “Elvis: The Entertainer,” a 20,000-square-foot museum celebrating Elvis’ incredible music, movie and live touring career. This museum will feature hundreds of artifacts from the extensive Graceland Archives, including Elvis’ amazing collection of gold and platinum records and his stunning jumpsuits.
New additions to the Graceland visitor experience include:
Gladys’ Diner featured classic American fare, including Elvis’ favorite — grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Vernon’s Smokehouse features authentic Memphis BBQ, smoked in-house.
Elvis’ two custom airplanes, the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II, continue to be a very popular part of the existing Graceland experience.
Entrance to Elvis Presley’s Memphis
The Central Promenade at Elvis Presley’s Memphis
Vernon’s Smokehouse Restaurant