Graceland Adds New Offerings to Visitor Experience (Sponsored Article)

Elvis Presley’s Graceland officially opened its new, $45 million, state-of-the-art entertainment complex, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis.” The entertainment complex — exponentially larger than Graceland’s previous visitor center — “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” enables music fans, pop culture enthusiasts and Memphis visitors to follow the path that Elvis took, surround themselves with the things that he loved, and experience the sights and sounds of the city that inspired him.

While the acclaimed Graceland Mansion tour continues to present the personal and family side of Elvis’ life, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” will tell the rest of the story, exploring the beginning of the incredible music and pop culture explosion that all started here in Memphis, with the greatest entertainer of all time.

The cornerstone of the “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” experience is “Elvis: The Entertainer,” a 20,000-square-foot museum celebrating Elvis’ incredible music, movie and live touring career. This museum will feature hundreds of artifacts from the extensive Graceland Archives, including Elvis’ amazing collection of gold and platinum records and his stunning jumpsuits.

New additions to the Graceland visitor experience include:

The new Presley Motors Automobile Museum displays more than 20 of Elvis’ automobiles and motorized vehicles, including Elvis’ iconic Pink Cadillac, and also features a theater space showcasing Elvis movie clips focused on cars and racing.

Presley Cycles showcases Elvis' motorcycles, ski boat and some of his other favorite motorized toys on wheels.

ICONS: The Influence of Elvis Presley Exhibit in cooperation with over 25 music artists and entertainers influenced by Elvis Presley, we celebrate Elvis' status as a music pioneer who paved the way for many of today's musicians and celebrities by featuring original wardrobe, instruments and artifacts from Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, James Brown, Billy Joel and many more.

Fashion King Exhibit explores the fashion trends set by the King of Rock 'n' Roll with his own unique style and custom-made clothing.

Private Presley: Elvis in the Army Exhibit showcases Elvis' service in the U.S. Army

Elvis' Tupelo Exhibit features the city Elvis first called home

A trip to The Fairgrounds takes you back in time to the 1956 Mississippi-Alabama Fair with an old-fashioned carnival featuring a midway and games.

Gladys’ Diner featured classic American fare, including Elvis’ favorite — grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Vernon’s Smokehouse features authentic Memphis BBQ, smoked in-house.

Elvis’ two custom airplanes, the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II, continue to be a very popular part of the existing Graceland experience.

