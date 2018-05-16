Meaningful Media

A s evidenced by this outstanding magazine, print is far from dead.

At the risk of sounding like an apologist for the publishing industry, I’ll just say that current events are confirming that every type of media is ultimately judged for what it can and cannot do. It is digital media that is under the microscope at present.

For the past decade, pundits and observers have elevated digital and social media to hallowed status within the overall realm of media and have touted their data-collection and targeting capabilities as the greatest advancement in collective persuasion in many years.

But it is fair to say that privacy issues like those being confronted by Facebook and accurate accounting of impressions and influence generated by digital platforms are getting their due examination. As with traditional media, that scrutiny will reveal strengths and weaknesses.

Like all of you, I am a consumer of many types of media. I am a huge fan of Twitter. I think it is the most dynamic new journalism tool in the world today despite its pop culture identity.

I spend several hours a week on my favorite public radio station simply because of its music format. They and their sponsors have my attention. After letting my local newspaper subscription lapse for a few months, I renewed it because I missed it. In the evenings, I almost always make time for it and The Wall Street Journal.

Many of you have seen the acclaimed film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and its popularity has given that old-school media category some renewed attention.

Many forms of traditional media seem to be earning newfound respect, among them good magazines. I know how much this one is appreciated because we hear that from many of you every year. In the end, the business equation for any form of media comes down to its ability to influence decisions, and a good magazine like Select Traveler does that today as well as ever.

Enjoy this issue.

Email me anytime with your thoughts at maclacy@grouptravelleader.com.