New Additions Opening at The Outlets at Tejon (Sponsored)

The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce a number of wonderful additions to the already stellar shopping destination.

Camp Tejon just opened! This fun play area has a climbable tower structure and slide located inside the Hacienda Food Court where families can take a reprieve from a day of shopping.

Beat the heat! Our attractive new canopies offer shade and large fans keep shoppers cool while on the hunt for the best deals and steals.

An 80-room Hampton Inn is being built near the Outlets. With construction starting early this year, the hotel will be ready to host travelers after a day of fun-filled shopping, dining and more!

Don’t forget about the special group programs and incentives at the Outlets at Tejon. Whether traveling with friends and family or colleagues and associates, the Outlets at Tejon welcomes groups of all sizes and FIT travelers with exclusive perks, like:

FREE VIP coupon booklet with discounts up to 65% on top of our already discount outlet prices.

Special VIP Gift Tote Bag.

Daily sales and activities from select retailers.

Convenient and free bus parking for large groups and tours.

20% dining discount for your group at Don Perico’s restaurant.

For groups, please give us a 48-hour notice.

At the Outlets at Tejon, we love our tour operators, tour guides and bus drivers, too! Book five trips, and you can earn a $50 Outlets at Tejon gift card. That’s on top of the $15 gift card for a group of 30+ AND $15 food voucher for driver and two group leaders.

Wherever your California adventures take you, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to treat you to that perfect mid-trip shopping and dining break. And we are right on your route between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

We’d love to be part of the itineraries and programs you offer visitors (both Groups and FITs) to Southern California. Please let us know what you need from us by writing to Becky Swiggum at RSwiggum@TejonOutlets.com or Carolyn J. Feimster at Carolyn@CJFMarketingInternational.com.

