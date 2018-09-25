The Outlets at Tejon Loves Groups (Sponsored)
Posted by Sponsored Article in Sponsored Articles on September 25, 2018
When sending your clients to Southern California, a “Must-Shop-Stop” is the Outlets at Tejon, conveniently located approximately an hour north of LA on I-5. You will find your favorite American brands with savings up to 65% at more than 60 upscale fashion, home goods and accessories stores.
Your clients will love it when you add the Outlets at Tejon to their itinerary with all the group and FIT incentives we offer, such as:
Also, at the Outlets at Tejon, we love our tour operators, tour guides and bus drivers! Book five trips, and you can earn a $50 Outlets at Tejon gift card. That’s on top of the $15 gift card for the driver and two group leaders of a group of 15+.
For a truly unique and fun product that your clients will love, try our Shop & Play Commissionable Package. For details, visit: https://www.shopamericatours.com/outlets-at-tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce a number of wonderful features to the already stellar shopping destination.
Whether traveling with friends and family or colleagues and associates, and wherever your California adventures take you, the Outlets at Tejon welcomes groups of all sizes as well as FIT travelers. Right on your route between Los Angeles and San Francisco, we are ready to treat you to that perfect mid-trip shopping and dining break.
We’d love to be part of the itineraries and programs you offer visitors (both Groups and FITs) to Southern California. Please let us know what you need from us by writing to Becky Swiggum at RSwiggum@TejonOutlets.com or Carolyn J. Feimster at Carolyn@CJFMarketingInternational.com.