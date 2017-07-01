It’s Personal in Myrtle Beach

W hen you visit Myrtle Beach, it’s easy to pack a schedule full of shopping, shows, attractions and other fun. But if you’re like me, you should make some time for one of my favorite activities in the area — a leisurely seafood lunch in a beachside restaurant.

No matter where I go, I always look forward to mealtime. Stopping to eat is an afterthought for some people, but for me it’s often the highlight of a day of travel. And although there are abundant options in Myrtle Beach for themed dining, quick bites or national chain restaurants, my favorite way to eat there is on the patio of a local seafood restaurant that offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants like this along the Grand Strand area around Myrtle Beach. The first time I met Sandy Haines of the Myrtle Beach Area CVB was at a restaurant like this. It was a beautiful day in late spring, and I enjoyed the crab cakes, the breeze and the smell of saltwater in the air.

I have spent a lot of time in Myrtle Beach over the years, researching the area for articles in this magazine. In a destination as popular as this, things can change quickly — there’s always a new attraction, a new hotel or a new experience to try. And sometimes that progress sweeps away older things that had been staples of the beach in past generations. But one thing that time and change will never eliminate is the beauty of the coastline and the delicious taste of fresh seafood.