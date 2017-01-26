Plan Your Summer Adventure in Montana’s Trailhead (Sponsored)

Your perfect summer adventure awaits in Billings Montana’s Trailhead. Home to more than a few spectacular must-sees, Billings is a bucket list destination you’ll be talking about for years to come. As you begin dreaming of your summer vacation, consider these can’t miss suggestions for you and your group:

Billings Rims: Sandstone bluffs surround the Billings community, varying in height from 300 – 500 feet above the city. These bluffs, affectionately known as the Rims or Rimrocks, offer miles of trails and history and are a favorite among visitors and locals alike. From the top, enjoy a view of five different mountain ranges: Beartooths, Bulls, Pryors, Crazies, and Bighorn Mountains. Adventurers can enjoy biking or hiking along the cliffs, while some may even rappel over the edge or climb the rocks along the trail system! History buffs will enjoy the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site, which will open summer 2017.

Yellowstone River: With a variety of options to explore the Yellowstone River, take the time to walk along and enjoy the beauty of the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48. Kayaking, fishing, and more add to your experience on the Yellowstone.

Pictograph Caves, Pompeys Pillar and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Billings is filled with historical beauty nestled alongside outdoor adventure. Pictograph Caves State Park combines easy trails with viewing cave paintings done over 2,000 years ago. Pompeys Pillar National Monument offers the only physical evidence of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Stand in William Clark's footsteps and look upon his signature carved over 200 years ago. At the Battlefield, look upon the same sights General Custer did in 1976 when he made is last stand against Sitting Bull and the Lakota. Adventurers can hike or walk these places, fully immersing in the historical sites. All of them are group tour friendly and offer guided tours.

Billings Rim

Yellowstone River

Pompeys Pillar