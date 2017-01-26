Round Up for Adventure on a Tour of Oklahoma (Sponsored)

Looking around for great group tour itineraries? Come to Oklahoma — where excitement, beauty and history abound, and unforgettable adventures are always found.

Three Days in Oklahoma City

When you’re in Oklahoma City, you can pack a lot into a single day. Imagine what you can see in three. The state’s largest city is packed with enough art, history and excitement for several lifetimes’ worth of memories.

Start your trip with a driving tour of Oklahoma City for a great overview of the landscape, skyline and the metro’s dazzling revitalization. Then take in one (or three!) of the city’s impressive and unique museums. Check out the American Banjo Museum, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art or the world-famous National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Looking for heart-pounding action and excitement? Remington Park Racetrack & Casino, Oklahoma’s premier horse-racing venue, packs a galloping wallop. Want more than memories to take home? Visit The Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City for a day of world-class shopping at the area’s largest outlet mall.

Oklahoma State Parks

If you haven’t visited an Oklahoma State Park, you haven’t experienced the state’s splendor at its most spectacular. Every state park is a geographical oasis, each its own natural wonder carved into the landscape. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure or glorious surroundings to relax in, Oklahoma State Parks are the ultimate getaway.

Located in eastern Oklahoma on the shores of Fort Gibson Lake, Sequoyah State Park is a haven for water sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Lake Murray State Park is Oklahoma’s first and largest state park, boasting 12,500 acres of diverse terrain around beautiful Lake Murray in south-central Oklahoma. Just northwest of Oklahoma City, Roman Nose State Park is set amidst a beautiful canyon where adventure-seekers can find an abundance of activities.

Lawton-Fort Sill

For the history buffs in your group, there’s a lot in Lawton they’ll be excited to see. Located a short drive southwest of Oklahoma City, the area highlights ancient and modern history alike. The Museum of the Great Plains features archaeological and cultural artifacts.

the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City

Fort Gibson Lake in Sequoyah State Park

a display of cannons at historic Fort Sill