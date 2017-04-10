See and Taste Milwaukee’s Brewing History (Sponsored Article)

Make Milwaukee a stop on your next tour – this urban-easy city on the coast of Lake Michigan is full of surprises! It’s been a long time since Milwaukee earned the name “Brew City,” but this brew is far from flat.

The city’s unique combination of brewing history, brewing giant MillerCoors and passionate craft breweries makes Milwaukee a beer destination like no other. Start your group off with a cold one at one of Milwaukee’s craft breweries – 10 new breweries opened just in 2016, and more are slated to come this year, so there’s plenty to choose from! Laverne & Shirley fans won’t want to miss the hilarious tour at Lakefront Brewery, and everyone will love the gourmet sodas that Sprecher Brewery makes alongside award-winning beers.

There are a number of local businesses dedicated to helping groups enjoy the breadth of Milwaukee’s brewing heritage. Fun Beer Tours offers custom private tours of Milwaukee bars and breweries including interactive pub crawls complete with trivia and games. Hop Head Tours is happy to coordinate a custom tour for your group incorporating the breweries, wineries and distilleries you’d like to visit. Milwaukee Food & City Tours will take you on a private Craft Breweries & Cocktails tour or incorporate even more classic Milwaukee flavor with the Bikes, Brats & Beer Tour presented in collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Museum and Lakefront Brewery – all tours are fully-customizable. If you’d rather get out on the water, Riverwalk Boat Tours & Rentals offers the world’s only brewery crawl by boat!

Next, take a step into the city’s brewing past. A tour of MillerCoors includes a trip down to the caves where Frederick Miller once cooled his beer, a sharp contrast to the high-speed production lines you’ll see in today’s facility. The Pabst Mansion, the family home of Captain Frederick Pabst, is a renowned house museum, lovingly restored to Gilded Age splendor. Take a tour to see how the beer barons lived! At Old World Wisconsin, one of the nation’s premier living history museums, re-enactors are brewing the true old-fashioned way. From growing the ingredients to 19th century fermentation practices, see how beer went from start to finish when Milwaukee’s brewing legacy was just beginning.

Brewing began in Wisconsin before it even became a territory…throughout the city, your group will see (and taste) how beer is part of Milwaukee’s past, present and future! Click here to start planning your Milwaukee itinerary.

Hop Head Beer Tours

Black Husky Brewing

MillerCoors Cave