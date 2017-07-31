Something for Everyone in Myrtle Beach (Sponsored)
Posted by The Group Travel Leader in Sponsored Articles on July 31, 2017
all photos courtesy Myrtle Beach Area CVB
The Myrtle Beach Area of South Carolina is known for our wide sandy beaches and even wider variety of options to keep groups entertained. Create the perfect tour that offers something for everyone. Take advantage of more than 100 championship golf courses, 7 live entertainment theaters, thrilling amusement parks, beautiful sculpture gardens and an assortment of other activities. Pick your style of shopping at one of three area malls, two factory outlet centers, and a multitude of fabulous boutiques. Let’s not forget the activity that keeps folks fueled for fun. Dining on the Grand Strand is easy, the difficult part is choosing from hundreds of fine restaurants offering a variety of flair.
Here are some of the top reasons to choose the Myrtle Beach Area for your next group tour.
Visit www.MyrtleBeachGroups.com and request a Planner guide or request planning assistance from our award winning professionals. We will even personally greet your group at our offices.
View of the Pier at Sunset
Historic Hopsewee Southern Plantation
The Fountain of the Muses at Brookgreen Gardens