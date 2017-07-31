Something for Everyone in Myrtle Beach (Sponsored)

The Myrtle Beach Area of South Carolina is known for our wide sandy beaches and even wider variety of options to keep groups entertained. Create the perfect tour that offers something for everyone. Take advantage of more than 100 championship golf courses, 7 live entertainment theaters, thrilling amusement parks, beautiful sculpture gardens and an assortment of other activities. Pick your style of shopping at one of three area malls, two factory outlet centers, and a multitude of fabulous boutiques. Let’s not forget the activity that keeps folks fueled for fun. Dining on the Grand Strand is easy, the difficult part is choosing from hundreds of fine restaurants offering a variety of flair.

Here are some of the top reasons to choose the Myrtle Beach Area for your next group tour.

Spacious Facilities and Diverse Accommodations : With over 60 hotels and resorts catering to motor coach travelers, our accommodations and facilities are designed to exceed the needs of travelers.

Grow Attendance : Groups want to come to the Myrtle Beach area because their attendees want to come here! With proven success in growing group attendance, the Myrtle Beach area is also known for its 60 miles of beautiful beaches, gracious Southern hospitality, ocean breezes, and a sunny and mild year-round climate.

Remarkable Entertainment : The Myrtle Beach area has just about every recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping option imaginable. Unwind with amazing live entertainment choices, boat cruises, garden tours and more! Discover new gourmet delights and authentic Coastal Carolina cuisine with plenty of fresh, local seafood and plenty of southern style buffets! Play endless rounds of championship golf on over 100 golf courses. Spend free-time shopping at our outlet malls and entertainment centers. For true southern charm plan an outing at one of the many plantation homes, where tea at high noon or a picnic under beautiful oak trees isn't out of the ordinary.

Superior CVB Support: We pride ourselves in finding a way to deliver to meet and exceed your expectations, for whatever your group's desire. Our experienced staff is ready to help –no one knows the area better than they do!

