Staff Sound-Off: Culinary Favorites

We asked our staff: “What food have you had in your travels that you wish you could recreate at home?” See our staff’s responses below!

“I think I could live on a Mediterranean diet. Last April, I spent a week in Nice with Collette and ate fresh seafood and salads almost exclusively. I did not eat beef that week and never really wanted to. Tuna Nicoise salads, fresh oysters from Normandy, meals featuring salmon, capers and olives — it seemed that eating became an event. If we could create a fresh Mediterranean diet in Bardstown, Kentucky, our local abattoir would see much less of me.”

— Mac Lacy, Publisher

“Toss up between an elephant ear and the foot-long corn dog. Those carnies have mad skills.”

— Stacey Bowman, Director, Advertising Sales

“The butterbeer from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando. I’ve tried a couple of versions, but nothing compares to the real thing!”

— Ashley Ricks, Circulation Manager

“I lived in France for several months as a college student, and the local food I miss the most is probably the crêpes. When I walked through Paris or Caen, I could smell the pancake-like pastries cooking from street stands and restaurants, from dessert crêpes glazed in Nutella or salted caramel to savory crêpes stuffed with salmon and cream sauce. Combined with the view of cobblestone roads and Baroque architecture, it would take more than a good recipe to recapture the experience.”

— Savannah Osbourn, Staff Writer

“City Tavern in Philadelphia is a re-creation of the Colonial-era establishment where many of the Founding Fathers spent time during the Continental Congress. The menu features many period dishes, including a decadent chocolate cake that comes from Martha Washington’s recipe book. The cake is perhaps the most delicious dessert I have ever tasted. And though the recipe is widely available, friends who have tried to make it say that it is extremely difficult. So I leave it to the experts and look forward to a slice whenever I visit Philadelphia.”

— Brian Jewell, Executive Editor