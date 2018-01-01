Staff Sound-Off January 2018

We asked the GTL Staff,We asked our staff,”What do you look forward to eating when you travel South?”Find out what tastes they crave on their southern travels with their responses below.

There’s only one thing I look for on the menu when traveling in the South: shrimp and grits.

— Kelly Tyner, Director of Sales and Marketing

I don’t eat out very often, but traveling down South always motivates me to find a good local seafood restaurant, even if I just get something simple like salmon or coconut shrimp.

— Savannah Osbourn, Staff Writer

Does drinking count? I’m more of a beer gal, but when traveling, I like a good cocktail. I’m pretty sure that there isn’t a place on this earth that has perfected cocktail hour like the South.

— Stacey Bowman, Director, Advertising Sales

Barbecue is a favorite dish in many places around the country, but nobody does barbecue like the South. My personal dish of choice is pulled pork, perhaps with some coleslaw and a side of mac and cheese. Tennessee, North Carolina and western Kentucky are known for their unique styles of barbecue, but I have enjoyed great smoked meat in places like Atlanta, Hot Springs, Arkansas and Mobile, Alabama, as well.

— Brian Jewell, Executive Editor

My husband and I miss being able to get fresh seafood, so we eat it for almost every meal when we head down South. Some of our favorites are chargrilled oysters, crawfish, blue crab and sweet Georgia white shrimp.

— Ashley Ricks, Circulation and Social Media Manager

I tend to think of seafood when I go south. Just recently, in Charleston, South Carolina, I found a wonderful oyster bar and restaurant on King Street called The Ordinary. I sat at the raw bar and watched the staff shuck oysters and prepare dishes while I enjoyed a dozen oysters on the half shell with a local wheat beer. I chose six from Rhode Island and six from South Carolina. Shrimp and grits would also have to be on my list of Southern favorites.

— Mac Lacy, Publisher