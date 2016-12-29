Staff Sound-Off: Memorable Hotels

We asked our staff: “What is the most memorable hotel you have ever stayed in?” See our staff’s responses below!

“On a trip to New Orleans we stayed in the historic Omni Royal Orleans in the French Quarter. The hotel is gorgeous, the service was excellent, and the food was amazing. We enjoyed a quiet dinner of tender steak and chef-created cuisine at the on-site restaurant, the Rib Room. Afterward, we returned to our room to sit on the balcony overlooking Royal Street and enjoyed the live jazz that drifted up from the streets.”

— Ashley Ricks, Circulation Manager

“Several years ago, I was traveling through southern Italy with a friend and accidentally booked a hotel in the mountains above the town where we wanted to stay. Our mistake turned out to be the highlight of the trip. The hotel had beautiful, flower-covered trellises leading up to the entrance, with blue-tiled floors inside. At night, we could see the sun setting over orange groves in the distance. To get to town each morning, we had to take a 20-minute bus ride down winding cliff roads, but the breathtaking view of the Amalfi coast made it worth every minute.”

— Savannah Osbourn, Staff Writer

“The most memorable hotel I have ever been to is the Hotel Del Coronado in Coronado, California. We visited this hotel when I was a very young child, and although I have traveled around the world and stayed in some pretty amazing hotels, this one will forever be my favorite. It’s an iconic destination that should be on every traveler’s must-see list, and the Sunday brunch is not to be missed.”

— Kelly Tyner, Director of Sales and Marketing

“I think my most memorable hotel stay was at the Beausite Park Hotel in Wengen, Switzerland. It is a family-owned hotel that sits above this small town high in the Swiss Alps. In 2006, Kim and I took our sons to Switzerland in the summer and stayed there. The meals are wonderful, but somewhat formal, and we had a lot of fun watching our teenage sons navigate their way through Swiss dining protocol. I like to think they did the best they could.”

— Mac Lacy, Publisher

“A Super 8 Hotel in South Dakota. It truly is an experience I’ll never forget. ”

— Stacey Bowman, Director, Advertising Sales

“The Chattanooga Choo Choo is an institution in southeast Tennessee. This hotel is built into a former train station that serviced a rail line that first arrived in town in 1880. The former station’s grand terminal now makes a grand lobby and entrance area to the hotel. And though there are some standard rooms available, I enjoyed sleeping for a few nights in one of several dozen historic Pullman train cars that have been converted into guest rooms.”

— Brian Jewell, Executive Editor