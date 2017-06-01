Staff Sound-Off: Summer Plans

We asked our staff, “What are your summer travel plans?” Discover what our staff will be up to with their responses below.

“We are making our annual summer trek to Grayling, Michigan, to visit my parents and go fly fishing and canoeing on the Au Sable River. My kids are also begging me to go to the beach again this year, so hopefully sun and sand are also in our future.”

— Kelly Tyner, Director of Sales and Marketing

“This summer, I will be taking a weeklong trip from Vancouver to Toronto on a train. I’ve never been to Canada or spent the night on a train, so needless to say, I’m very excited!”

— Savannah Osbourn, Staff Writer

“Disney.”

— Stacey Bowman, Director, Advertising Sales

“I have a new niece in Atlanta that I haven’t met yet, so my family will be taking a long weekend to go see the baby and spend some time with my brother’s family. They are members of the Atlanta Aquarium, so my daughter and his always enjoy taking an excursion to the aquarium together when we are in town.”

— Brian Jewell, Executive Editor

“We’re celebrating my husband’s 30th birthday in Georgia’s Golden Isles, where he grew up. He loves sea turtles, so the highlight of our trip will be the “Ride with the Night Patrol” program alongside the Georgia Sea Turtle Center research team; we’ll get to ride along with the researchers and help to map nests and look for sea turtles during the height of the season.”

— Ashley Ricks, Circulation Manager

“We’ll be spending a lot of time in western Kentucky on Lake Barkley, a large TVA impoundment that borders Land Between the Lakes. We do long weekends there and may spend the week of July 4th there as well. We have a ski boat, so we visit numerous outdoor restaurants and bars on the lake with family members and friends who come for a visit.”

— Mac Lacy, Publisher