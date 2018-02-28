Staff Sound-Off: Special Sweets

We asked our staff, “ What’s your go-to dessert when celebrating something special? ” Find out what sweets they love to celebrate with.

Well, it’s not chocolate. For 35 years of marriage, I’ve taken grief about all my fruit desserts, but so be it. I’m a sucker for citrus: lime, lemon, whatever. Raspberry, strawberry, blackberry — something that has to be picked, I guess. Anything but Death by Chocolate. I’ve never understood that. Maybe I just don’t do decadence. I’ll go with creme brulee. That is my absolute go-to in any dessert emergency. And make it small — I don’t do large, either.

— Mac Lacy, publisher

Butterscotch pie is definitely one of my favorites. It’s not easy to find, so it’s always a special experience when someone in my family makes it.

— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer

My go-to dessert is definitely carrot cake. Being a college student, if I get the chance to have carrot cake, I consider it to be my ‘vegetable’ for the week.

— Kyle Anderson, Sales and marketing coordinator

When I was a child, my grandmother made a chocolate eclair cake that stacked layers of chocolate graham crackers between light French-vanilla pudding, all topped with a rich chocolate ganache and served cold. Years later, the recipe resurfaced and my mom began making it for my birthday. Now my wife makes it, too. So when my birthday rolls around each summer, I feast on chocolate eclair cake … two of them.

— Brian Jewell, executive editor

In my family we have a recipe for every occasion, and often the calendar revolves around the desserts I want to bake. Every year I make king cakes for Mardi Gras, pies and cheesecakes at Thanksgiving, and everyone has their own unique birthday cake they get on their special day.

— Ashley Ricks, circulation manager