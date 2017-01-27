Staff Sound-Off: Trip Playlists

We asked our staff: “ What music is on your playlist for long trips? ” See our staff’s responses below!

My playlist today for long flights includes alt rock musicians like Jay Farrar, Sonvolt and The Tallest Man on Earth, plus old favorites like Van Morrison, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty. There is also one particular soundtrack I’ve downloaded that resonates with me when I’m traveling: “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” I think it’s one of the best travel films and soundtracks made in recent years.

— Mac Lacy, publisher

My playlist has anything from U2, Imagine Dragons and the Cure.

— Donia Simmons, creative director

I like ’90s grunge, alternative, punk mix. If you’re looking for girl pop music, please see Brian Jewell.

— Stacey Bowman, director, advertising sales

Sing along to one Taylor Swift song, and Stacey Bowman will never let you forget it….

— Brian Jewell, executive editor

I like music from all genres and have a pretty eclectic library on my iTunes, but my current favorite road trip album is “The Traveller” by Chris Stapleton. I did make Brian Jewell suffer through what was essentially the Lilith Fair’s greatest hits on a recent road trip, though, so he’d probably tell you all I listen to is chick bands.

— Kelly Tyner, director of sales and marketing

We have a pretty wide taste in music, so we always pick our playlist based on our destination. Louisiana meant zydeco and jazz. On another trip to Mississippi, we listened to blues legends like Howling Wolf and Lead Belly. On extralong drives, we throw in favorites like Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Shakey Graves, too.

— Ashley Ricks, circulation manager

My music tastes are always evolving, but a few of my favorite travel tracks include “Sleep on the Floor” by the Lumineers, “Hopeless Wanderer” by Mumford and Sons, “Dreams” by Brandi Carlile, “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine, “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane, “First Train Home” by Imogen Heap and “It’s Not Impossible” by Ben Sollee.

— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer