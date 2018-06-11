Take A Trip to Chickasaw Country (Sponsored)

A trip to Chickasaw Country promises adventure, history, culture and beautiful scenery in south-central Oklahoma. From a celebrity eatery to nationally renowned festivals, groups traveling to the area can expect adventures tailored to every interest.

The largest tribal cultural center, located in Sulphur, Oklahoma, immerses guests in the story of the Chickasaw people. Nestled in 184 acres of rolling hills, the Chickasaw Cultural Center features an authentic traditional village, sculptures, a four-story movie screen, a scholarly library and more. Interactive presentations bring history and culture to life. Visitors can dine at the Aaimpa’ Café to indulge in traditional Native American foods like fry bread; buffalo burgers and chili; Indian tacos; and pishofa, a traditional Chickasaw corn soup; or grape dumplings, a classic Chickasaw dessert.

An annual festival in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, brings Chickasaw history and contemporary culture to life. The Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, is a weeklong celebration of Chickasaw heritage and culture, with the main events occurring Saturday, October 6, 2018. During this time, some activities visitors can enjoy are watching a parade through Tishomingo, touring the Chickasaw Nation Capitol, and taking in booths featuring cultural demonstrations, foods, arts, and other creations. The breadth of activities, foods and celebrations provides groups opportunities to explore independently or together.

Celebrating its first year in Tishomingo this September, Ole Red serves guests home cooked meals with a side of country music. Blake Shelton, country music star and judge on The Voice, opened the restaurant in his hometown and occasionally performs at the venue. Right down the street, Shelton’s mom and her business partner, Kimberly Taylor, co-own Junk Stars, a store featuring an eclectic mix of new and repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and Blake Shelton memorabilia.

For groups looking to tour Chickasaw Country, Be Native Tours offers curated tours highlighting Native American and Western culture. With in-depth knowledge of the area, including events and destinations, Be Native leads groups of all sizes on individualized adventures. Visit chickasawcountry.com to plan your trip or benativetours.com to learn more about a guided tour.