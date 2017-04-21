With airlines, sometimes the price isn’t the only consideration. Just read the news to learn why some consumers desire customer service over the bottom line.

For those looking for an airline that will treat them right, one of the best ways is comparing their frequent flier programs with other airlines. The U.S. News and World Report annually ranks each of the airline rewards programs so you can determine which company will treat you to more free flights, upgrades and other perks when you fly.

Top 10 Frequent Flier Programs:

1.) Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

2.) JetBlue TrueBlue

3.) Southwest Rapid Rewards

4.) Delta SkyMiles

5.) Virgin America Elevate

6.) United MileagePlus

7.) American Airlines AAdvantage

8.) Hawaiian Miles

9.) Frontier EarlyReturns

10.) Free Spirit

U.S. News determined these ranking from the ease of earning and redeeming free round-trip flights (45%); additional benefits like the way travelers can earn and use points and whether points expire (25%); the diversity of routes and number of partners (10%); award flight availability (10%); number of daily flights (5%); and airline quality (5%).

The next time you are shopping around for the best airfare, consider these rewards programs as part of your calculations.

For more information, visit www.travel.usnews.com/rankings/travel-rewards/airline-rewards.