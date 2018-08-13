Tour Milwaukee, the Original Brew City (Sponsored)

Milwaukee’s unique combination of brewing history, brewing giant Miller Brewing, and passionate craft brewers makes the city a beer destination like no other and a must-see tour destination for beer lovers. Start your group off with a cold one at one of Milwaukee’s award-winning craft breweries, then take a step into the city’s brewing past. A tour of Miller Brewing includes a look at the caves where Frederick Miller cooled his beer, and the Pabst Mansion, home of Captain Frederick Pabst, has been lovingly restored to Gilded Age splendor. At Old World Wisconsin, one of the nation’s premier living history museums, re-enactors at the German settlement are brewing the true old-fashioned way – 19th century style!

Several local businesses offer custom, guided tours of Milwaukee’s modern breweries and beer history attractions, and you can even take advantage of Milwaukee’s location on the shore of Lake Michigan with beer-themed boat cruises.

Beer history, beer gardens, craft beer…this is the original Brew City. Historic breweries like Pabst, Miller, Schlitz, and Blatz made Milwaukee famous, and throughout the city, your group will see (and taste) how beer is part of Milwaukee’s past, present, and future!

The Estabrook Beer Garden was the first public beer garden since Prohibition in the United States.

Groups enjoy brewery tours and drinks at the Lakefront Brewery.

Pabst Mansion is a popular travel stop in Milwaukee.