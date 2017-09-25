Treat Your Group to an Authentic Milwaukee Experience (Sponsored)

Local isn’t a buzzword in Milwaukee – it’s just how we live. A vibrant urban destination on the shore of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee has always been a city with a do-it-yourself attitude. It’s no surprise that iconic companies like Miller Brewing Company and Harley-Davidson started here and still call the city home, along with hundreds of other locally-owned businesses.

Milwaukee doesn’t have a single “tourist” district, so your group will get to experience the same restaurants, bars, shops, and attractions locals love. Given our residents’ propensity for striking up friendly conversation with strangers, your group just might end up feeling a lot like locals themselves.

Milwaukee is home to a dining scene quickly gaining national attention thanks to numerous James Beard-nominated chefs and a dedicated farm-to-table culinary movement. Milwaukee’s downtown alone is home to 115 locally-owned restaurants serving everything from hometown classics like bratwurst and cheese curds to authentic bahn-mi and Ethiopian favorites. And the odds are good that the eggs, produce and even the meat on the table have been locally sourced.

Explore one of Milwaukee’s breweries, from industry giant Miller Brewing Company to the city’s newest nanobreweries, for another taste of something local; a craft beer boom has brought the number of local breweries close to 40. Milwaukee is also home to several distilleries, coffee roasters, and even gourmet soda makers! Your group can continue to discover local tastes at the Milwaukee Public Market, a vibrant indoor market home to 20 local vendors, or try one of the seven on-site restaurants at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Wisconsin’s premier gaming destination and always a favorite of groups. From Italian comfort food to American classics, Potawatomi’s restaurants offer something for everyone.

Milwaukee’s one-of-a-kind experiences don’t stop at food. Your group can unleash their inner rebels at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum where they’ll learn about the people, ideas, and motorcycles that made the company an American icon. Or admire the bold white wings of the stunning Milwaukee Art Museum as they spread to welcome all. The city’s vibrant history is still easy to explore in architecture, house museums, and more. Shoppers will love the trendy boutiques in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward and in nearby Wauwatosa, featuring the work of local artists, artisans, and designers.

Your group is in for a totally authentic local experience when you tour Milwaukee – start planning your tour at visitmilwaukee.org/tour-operators or contact Jill Hauck (414-287-4249).

The MillerCoors Caves

The Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Public Market