Unwind in Macon (Sponsored)

Just south of Atlanta, Macon offers first class venues, including the 120,000 sq ft Macon Centreplex, and 5,000 sleeping rooms to fit any budget. Macon has five distinct meeting clusters that are particularly suited for hosting reunions, training, and corporate meetings in vibrant areas of the city. Host memorable offsite functions in historic homes, interactive museums, HD theaters, urban art galleries, and unique sporting facilities or at one of five colleges that surround the downtown area.

While you are here, come explore Macon’s historic soul. Our story begins with Native Americans at the site of Ocmulgee National Monument, where you can see inside North America’s only reconstructed earth lodge. Be inspired by African American Art, History, & Culture at the Tubman Museum. Macon has over 50 historic homes. The Johnston-Felton-Hay House is one of Macon’s most distinguished structures. Built with modern amenities before its time including central heating, hot and cold running water, this house museum is a must-see. No matter where you go in Macon, you’ll hear stories of the legendary musical artists inspired by their hometown. Experience the beauty of our antebellum homes & architecture; 6,000+ National Register of Historic Places buildings that showcase Macon’s Southern charm & cultural significance.

Unwind in an eclectic, walkable downtown known for its historic architecture, signature restaurants and live music and entertainment options. Macon is sure to make your visit a soulful experience. Contact Kristen Grissom (kgrissom@visitmacon.org) at the Macon CVB to help you discover why Macon is “Where Soul Lives.”

The Hay House

Cheeseburger from the Cherry Street Rookery

St. Joseph Catholic Church