Visit Colorful Lincoln (Sponsored)

With its central location and friendly atmosphere, Lincoln is a sparkling Midwestern city with attractions for an entire motor coach bus of visitors to enjoy. If you’re looking for an interactive experience or a quiet visit to a beautiful attraction, Lincoln will not disappoint!

Partake in the behind-the-scenes interactive conservation tour of the International Quilt Center & Museum, located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Located on UNL’s East Campus, this is the largest publicly held collection of quilts in the world. The International Quilt Study Center & Museum offers complimentary docent-guided tours of the galleries Tuesday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. During the tour, visitors are led through three or four exhibitions and given greater insight into the works on display. Groups of ten or more can reserve 45- to 60-minute tours with reservations made at least two weeks in advance.

Preserving the history of tractors in the state since the passing of the Nebraska Tractor Test Law in 1919, the Larsen Tractor Test & Power Museum is housed in the original Nebraska Test Laboratory built in 1920. Recognized as a Historic Landmark by the American Society of Agricultural Engineering, the Larsen Tractor Museum has helped the agriculture industry produce tractors that are safer, more successful and ultimately beneficial to the growing challenges in the field. Stop by UNL’s East Campus to see a collection featuring over 40 antique tractors at the only tractor testing museum in the world.

Founded by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, the 150,000 square-foot Museum of American Speed was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive race engines and speed equipment development and to preserve, interpret, and display items significant in racing and automotive history. The collection results from Smith’s personal involvement in racing and hot rodding. The Museum of American Speed has been open since 1992 and includes vehicles from the early 1900’s to the present.

As part of First United Methodist Church on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus, the architecture throughout the building is a sight to see. Part of this stunning display includes a massive stained-glass dome, purchased by the Grand Army of the Republic Post of University Place and incorporated into the church building dedicated and completed in 1909. The middle of the dome features a portrait of Abraham Lincoln to compliment various Civil War-related symbols and designs that showcase a national symbol of healing and future peace from the tumult of the Civil War. The octagonal centerpiece still radiates in its splendor today.

Come see Lincoln’s nod to the past through beautifully maintained and popular spots that are sure to impress. The city brings the past to life for all to enjoy.

