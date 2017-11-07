Visit Macon, Georgia for a Southern Adventure (Sponsored)

Known for its central location as the “Heart of Georgia”, Macon is an engaging and welcoming city that invites you to stop and explore.

Steeped in history and culture, Macon has over 50 historic homes. The Hay House is one of Macon’s most distinguished structures, built from 1855 to 1859 in the Italian Renaissance Revival Style with modern amenities before its time, lovingly dubbed the “Palace of the South”.

Macon offers a variety of festivals running throughout the year. The International Cherry Blossom Festival is a 10-day celebration of over 300,000 Yoshino cherry trees that make Macon the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World. The annual Macon Film Festival celebrates the imaginative films entered into the festival and can be watched throughout the weekend. Macon’s annual Bragg Jam Music and Arts Festival include 80+ bands that play on multiple stages during this rock, blues and soul-infused night.

Macon’s musical roots include legendary musical artists such as Otis Redding, Little Richard, The Allman Brothers Band and new artists such as Jason Aldean. Experience our musical heritage while sitting on the dock of the Ocmulgee River with Otis Redding’s life-size bronze statue at Gateway Park or visit the once home turned museum of the Allman Brothers Band, the Big House.

As exciting as Macon is during the day, at night the city has a whole new energy that’s perfect for folks who want to get out and explore. Dance to the beats like a Southern rock star at the lounge that launched a new genre of music in the 1970s, or check out the newest acts coming out of the Macon music scene, enjoy fine dining, drinks, local craft beer, or visit an art gallery. Take a moonlit walk among architectural masterpieces or catch a live show at one of our historic theatres, like The Grand Opera House. Also, don’t forget to take home one-of-a-kind treasures from Macon’s unique downtown boutiques or antique markets.

Visit Macon, Georgia for a Southern adventure that is sure to be good for your soul! Rich history, incredible architecture, stunning Southern charm, and a soulful musical heritage have branded Macon “Where Soul Lives”. Macon is a vibrant, growing city, teaming with hospitality and history, with tons to offer.

Stop by Visit Macon visitors’ center and see all the places your adventure can take you in Macon, Georgia.

