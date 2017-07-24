Visit Milwaukee, the Original Brew City (Sponsored Article)

Milwaukee is a city that knows how to have a good time! A vibrant urban destination on the shore of Lake Michigan, the city’s combination of cherished tradition and modern attitude makes it a can’t-miss destination every group will love.

The original Brew City is still a hub for beer and brewing, boasting a combination of brewing heritage, industry giants, and innovative craft breweries that no other city can offer. Your group can learn about the city’s most famous industry on a “beer in hand” brewery tour or join in a rousing rendition of “Ein Prosit” (“A Toast”) at one of the city’s many public beer gardens.

Nothing goes with beer better than a good meal. Milwaukee is home to a culinary scene quickly gaining national attention thanks to numerous James Beard-nominated chefs and a dedicated “locally sourced” culinary movement. That said, classic favorites like brats, cheese curds, and frozen custard still have a well-deserved place at the table. Explore the tastes of Milwaukee’s unique neighborhoods or traverse the city to find the best pizza or top bakeries on a custom tour from Milwaukee Food & City Tours.

Your group can unleash their inner rebels at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum, where a priceless display of 450 bikes celebrates the rich history of Harley-Davidson, the passion of the riders, and Harley’s contribution to pop culture over the years. And it’s game on at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for the excitement of more than 3,100 slot machines, 100 table games, an expanded, off-track betting room, and numerous culinary options. In 2014, the casino expanded to include a 381-room connected hotel. Excursion boats cruise along the Milwaukee River as it winds through the heart of the city and out into the harbor and the lake, giving your group a stunning look at the city from the water. Located directly on the lakefront, the iconic Milwaukee Art Museum literally opens its “wings” to welcome all.

The lakefront is also home to Henry Maier Festival Park, the 75-acre permanent festival grounds that host many of the city’s biggest celebrations, like Summerfest (the world’s largest music festival) and the summer’s diverse parade of cultural heritage festivals. Polish Fest, German Fest, Irish Fest, and African World Festival have all been named Top 100 Events by the American Bus Association.

Every visit to Milwaukee is a party – come celebrate with us and enjoy our famous hospitality!