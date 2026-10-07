Northern Kentucky’s Ark Encounter and Creation Museum are more than happy to welcome groups of any size year-round. With much to experience both indoors and outdoors, these attractions are the perfect travel destination no matter the temperature outside!

During any season at the Creation Museum, your group can enjoy a journey through the known universe with our state-of-the-art planetarium, immerse yourselves in a short film in our special effects theater, stroll through the Plants of the Bible Conservatory, and meet the animals in the Creation Zoo. At the Ark Encounter, you can visit the breathtaking life-size Ark built to the dimensions of the biblical one — and go inside! — as well as visit exotic animals in the Ararat Ridge Zoo, journey back in time in the Truth Traveler virtual reality experience, and take a ride on our unique carousel. And that’s not to mention both attractions’ spectacular exhibits and variable daily programming, which may include animal programs or keeper chats in the zoos, concerts, short films, or live speaker presentations.

In addition to all the regular offerings, each season brings something unique to the table.

Step into Spring

Spring is an excellent time to enjoy these popular attractions. Both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum offer beautiful gardens just beginning to wake up from their winter slumber — and it’s prime conference time! Men’s groups, women’s groups, homeschool groups, and more may wish to check out our events page at AnswersInGenesis.org/events to see if there’s a conference they would like to attend, but make sure to plan ahead—registration for some of these events sells out early!

Enjoy Summer Festivities

Longer days and extended hours help make summer a favorite time to visit, but they aren’t the only draws! Special events like the 40 Days of Christian Music festival, which runs from late July to early September and is free with attraction admission, offer exciting additions to an already spectacular trip.

The 40 Days of Christian Music festival

Slow Down with an Autumn Excursion

As with spring, autumn offers a chance to experience the changing of the seasons with a walk through our gardens. It’s also a perfect time for school groups and homeschool co-ops to enjoy an educational field trip to either attraction or to register older students for the annual Creation College Expo at the Ark Encounter.

The Creation Museum’s Stargazer Planetarium

Celebrate Christmas with Us

If you’re looking for a festive Christmas destination, you need to experience Christmas at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum! Both attractions feature extensive light displays, festive dining, holiday shopping, special Christmas programs, and more on select evenings from Black Friday through the end of the holiday season. Guests are welcome to stay over for this special event after touring the exhibits during the day or to show up at 5:00 p.m. just for the festivities. Learn more at CreationMuseum.org/christmas and ArkEncounter.com/christmas.

Christmastime at the Ark Encounter

Whichever season appeals to you, know that our staff members are ready to welcome your group and help make your experience at our attractions one to remember for a long time! Visit ArkEncounter.com and CreationMuseum.org to plan your visit.