W hether it’s a full-time job or a part-time hobby, your life as a group travel planner can seem pretty charmed. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Your friends see you going on trip after trip and think you’re the luckiest person they know. What they don’t see is the stress, the struggle and the strain your trips (and your travelers) cause. Although we don’t talk about it much, the demands and difficulties of life in travel can be a recipe for anxiety, exhaustion and burnout.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though. While you can never completely eliminate hassles and headaches from your travel work, you can take steps to make sure they don’t send your life into a downward spiral. Here are four tips for keeping your head and heart in a good place.

Accept Your Limits

You are human. You can’t know everything, do everything or be everywhere. You have limited resources. Your body needs good food and quality rest; your brain needs downtime to recharge. The demands of the travel business and rigors of life on the road can tempt you to push yourself beyond those limits, but you should resist those temptations. Give your mind and your body what they need. That means there will be trips you don’t go on and business opportunities you don’t take. That’s perfectly alright. In fact, choosing to do less and enjoy your life more might actually make you a healthier person — and a better travel leader — in the long run.

Make Peace With Your Circumstances

Everybody’s life is different — but as a travel planner, yours is more “different” than most. You likely spend less time at home than many of your friends and neighbors. That has implications in your lifestyle and relationships. You might miss special occasions from time to time or see your friends less often than they wish. And let’s be honest: Though it pays abundantly in memories, travel isn’t exactly a lucrative career. None of these things is necessarily bad, but they do follow from the choices you have made. Making peace with those choices can help you maintain a healthy perspective on your life.

Choose Your Failure

There’s a recurring idea in culture that it’s possible to “have it all” if you can work hard enough (or smart enough). But that concept is a myth. Saying “yes” to one thing, by definition, requires saying “no” to other things. That’s especially true of a life in travel. If you want to achieve your travel dreams, you’re going to have to choose another area of life in which it’s OK to fail. For me, it’s yard work. For you, strategic failure may mean not keeping up to date on the news, missing the movies your friends are raving about or falling behind on social media. Better to “fail” intentionally in these inconsequential areas than to have an unintentional failure in critical areas like your health or your family.

Protect Your Purpose

In the throes of planning adventures and solving travel problems, it can be easy to get so deeply focused on the logistics of your trips that you lose sight of the purpose behind them. That’s a shame, because having a greater purpose can sustain you when travel life gets difficult. If you have never done it before, take some time to write down the deepest reasons why you do what you do. Then, when life gets difficult, take a look at your purpose statement to remind yourself why it’s all worth the effort.