Animal Idioms Group Game
See if you can guess the animal that completes each of these common phrases in our animal idioms group game.
Animal Idioms Fill-in-the-Blank
This game was put together by our print & digital publishing manager, Ashley Ricks. If you have any games you would like to share with our readers, please email them to ashley (at) grouptravelleader.com.
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