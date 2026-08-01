Speedy Superlatives Group Game
Help group members get to know each other with this fun icebreaker game that uses superlatives.
Speedy Superlatives Instructions
This game was put together by our print & digital publishing manager, Ashley Ricks, and adapted from group-games.com. If you have any games you would like to share with our readers, please email them to ashley (at) grouptravelleader.com.
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