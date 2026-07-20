View of the Matterhorn from Switzerland's Gornergrat Railway

We asked our staff, “If someone gave you a free ticket, which train trip would you love to take?” Find out which trips we’ll make tracks for in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

I would love to take the Bernini Express thru Switzerland and Italy.

— Telisa Rech, Advertising Sales Manager

Probably something that makes its way across Switzerland. Give me incredible scenery, a cozy train ride, good food, and just enough adventure and excitement to make me feel like I’m in a Hallmark movie.

— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager

The Maharajas’s Express Heritage of India tour from Mumbai to Jaipur to Agra to Delhi to explore the immense wonders, architecture and history of India.

— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist

I’d love to ride the Rocky Mountaineer through the stunning Canadian Rockies. It’s very high on my bucket list.

— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor

A train through the Colorado mountains

— Sarah Sechrist, Controller

One of the Rovos Rails Pride of Africa train tours. Amazing!

— Donia Simmons, Creative Director

I would love to do one of the Orient Express rail routes from Paris to Constantinople.

— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager