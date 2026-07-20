Staff Sound-Off: Dream Train Trips
We asked our staff, “If someone gave you a free ticket, which train trip would you love to take?” Find out which trips we’ll make tracks for in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.
I would love to take the Bernini Express thru Switzerland and Italy.
— Telisa Rech, Advertising Sales Manager
Probably something that makes its way across Switzerland. Give me incredible scenery, a cozy train ride, good food, and just enough adventure and excitement to make me feel like I’m in a Hallmark movie.
— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager
— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist
I’d love to ride the Rocky Mountaineer through the stunning Canadian Rockies. It’s very high on my bucket list.
— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor
A train through the Colorado mountains
— Sarah Sechrist, Controller
One of the Rovos Rails Pride of Africa train tours. Amazing!
— Donia Simmons, Creative Director
I would love to do one of the Orient Express rail routes from Paris to Constantinople.
— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager
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