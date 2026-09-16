Group travel makes a massive impact on America’s economy — and we’ve got the data to prove it.

On this episode of Gather and Go, Fred Ferguson and Lew Myers of the American Bus Association share the results of a brand new economic impact study that demonstrates just how important group travel really is to destinations and businesses across America. They break down how the market has grown in the last 12 months, the biggest challenges facing the group tourism industry, and how travel pros can use this new data to help move the industry forward.

This episode is brought to you by the American Bus Association.

Resources Mentioned in This Episode

Learn more about the American Bus Association and download the economic impact report at buses.org.

About the Podcast

Gather and Go with Brian Jewell is a tourism industry podcast that helps group travel leaders plan, promote and lead better trips. There are also tips and insights for destination marketers and others who support the tourism trade. Each episode reaches thousands of professional tour operators, travel agents and the volunteer group leaders they serve. The audience also includes destination museum leaders, church travel leaders and other tourism enthusiasts around the world. Each show includes an interview with a smart travel pro or an insightful person from outside tourism who’s expertise can help make travel businesses better. You’ll also hear travel news, road tips and more. New episodes are released about twice monthly.

You can find Gather and Go wherever your listen to podcasts or subscribe by email.