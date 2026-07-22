What if you could ensure every tour departs with a full load of clients?

Harish Shroff believes it’s possible to sell every seat on every departure. He has helped Indus Travel scale up to become one of Canada’s premier world wide tour companies. And he knows how to help your company do the same.

Harish joins this episode of the podcast to talk about the systems that help tour companies scale from from mom-and-pop to power players. He also shares sales and marketing techniques to help fill every seat on your next tour. Plus, we have news about an AI initiative to prevent air travel delays, a special free resource for new travel planners and a Hot Minute about the problems in your travel organization that tech can’t solve.

Insights from Harish

Harish had a lot of great insight about what it takes to grow a travel company. Here’s what he had to say about the work required to take your operation to the next level:

“As you scale, you also have to change and evolve. Initially it is 80% passion and your systems are 20%. As you grow, your core value still remains the same, but it becomes like a 20% of your foundation, and your systems become 80% of your growth. So as you are growing, you really need to add more and more systems.”

Building a tour company people want to work for

Instilling trust in your travelers

Why you’re probably spreading your marketing efforts too thin Plus, he had great perspectives on:

Resources Mentioned in This Episode

Learn more about Indus Travel at indus.travel.

Get Harish’s book “Mastering the Art of Sales” on Amazon.

Get your free copy of Travel Free and Bring Your Friends here.

Key Moments From This Episode

1:24 — Travel News: Using AI to prevent air traffic delays

2:48 — News From Us: A great resources for first-time group travel planners

6:08 — How Harish Shroff found his place in group travel

8:40 — Why Indus Travel has grown while others are struggling

11:19 — Building a tour company people want to work for

13:20 — The systems required to scale a tour company up

16:05 — How quickly can your travel company grow?

18:28 — Secrets for filling more seats on your departures

21:42 — Which promotional channels are most effective for selling tours?

25:15 — Instilling trust in your travelers

28:48 — Leveraging the scale of your travel partners

41:43 — Hot Minute: Can AI fix what’s broken in your travel business?

Watch the Full Interview

See the full interview with Harish on our YouTube channel.

About the Podcast

Gather and Go with Brian Jewell is a tourism industry podcast that helps group travel leaders plan, promote and lead better trips. There are also tips and insights for destination marketers and others who support the tourism trade. Each episode reaches thousands of professional tour operators, travel agents and the volunteer group leaders they serve. The audience also includes destination museum leaders, church travel leaders and other tourism enthusiasts around the world. Each show includes an interview with a smart travel pro or an insightful person from outside tourism who’s expertise can help make travel businesses better. You’ll also hear travel news, road tips and more. New episodes are released about twice monthly.

You can find Gather and Go wherever your listen to podcasts or subscribe by email.