Is group travel the cure for America’s crisis of belonging?

Dan Berger has been searching for belonging his whole life and believes that shared travel experiences have been critical to helping him find it. After launching several travel enterprises of his own, he joined the staff of WeRoad, where he helps others find the beauty of belonging through an innovative approach to group travel.

Dan joins this episode of the podcast to explain how travel planners can make their trips master classes in relationship-building. He explains the difference between a tour manager and a talented group leader and gives tips for helping every travel customer find their place in the community. Plus, we have travel news about water levels in Europe threatening Christmas cruises and a Hot Minute about how much free time you’re including on your tours.

Insights from Dan

Dan had lots of great insight about how travel helps people find belonging. Here’s what he had to say about designing trip highlights with that purpose in mind:

One of the paths is through awe and wonder. And by seeing new cultures and being a part of the kind of greater consciousness of the universe, we realize we’re all connected. And that helps us find a sense of belonging. That is why travel is so important.

Plus you’ll hear his thoughts on:

What makes a world-class group leader

How great group leaders catalyze relationship building

Signs a group member may be quietly lonely

Resources Mentioned in This Episode

Contact Dan Berger at dan.berger@weroad.com.

Learn more about WeRoad at weroad.com.

See our full list of OnSite FAMs and apply to attend at grouptravelleader.com/fams.

Key Moments from This Episode

2:18 — Travel News: River levels threaten European Christmas cruises

3:41 — A trio of exciting FAM opportunities

8:56 — How Dan Berger’s quest for belonging led him to travel

11:23 — An innovative approach to belonging in group travel

14:07 — How travel supercharges relationship building

18:46 — How great group leaders catalyze relationship building

20:54 — What makes a great group leader

23:27 — The difference between guides and leaders

24:50 — Signs a group member may be lonely

27:30 — Dealing with different personalities on the road

30:29 — Why more solo travelers are joining groups

45:30 — Hot Minute: Do your tours have too much free time?

Watch the Full Interview

See the full interview with Ali on our YouTube channel.

About the Podcast

Gather and Go with Brian Jewell is a tourism industry podcast that helps group travel leaders plan, promote and lead better trips. There are also tips and insights for destination marketers and others who support the tourism trade. Each episode reaches thousands of professional tour operators, travel agents and the volunteer group leaders they serve. The audience also includes destination museum leaders, church travel leaders and other tourism enthusiasts around the world. Each show includes an interview with a smart travel pro or an insightful person from outside tourism who’s expertise can help make travel businesses better. You’ll also hear travel news, road tips and more. New episodes are released about twice monthly.

You can find Gather and Go wherever your listen to podcasts or subscribe by email.