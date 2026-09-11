A urora is Illinois’ second-largest city, but the Aurora area is actually made up of 12 communities, including villages and small towns that each bring a set of unique offerings to this Chicagoland region.

Speaking of Chicago, Aurora’s proximity to the massive metropolis is appealing, but groups might just find that the Aurora area is a destination unto itself. Each of its communities has something special to offer, from large-scale theater productions befitting Broadway to architectural pilgrimage sites and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. In all these communities, a small-town feel and friendly locals are the common threads.

“What we have to offer, whether it’s the Edith Farnsworth House or Third Street in Geneva, they’re going to appeal to different audiences, and you’re going to be able to find suitable, relevant experiences for active seniors or student groups or youth groups,” said James Cardis, director of marketing for the Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There’s going to be a way for us to package up something for you because we cover a lot of ground, and we’ve got a lot of great attractions here that do cater to groups.”

A Night at the Theater

One of Aurora’s biggest draws for groups is its performing arts scene, specifically the chance to catch a show in downtown Aurora’s shining Paramount Theatre.

The theater, which opened in 1931 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in the traditional, opulent style of other 1930s movie palaces, but it remains a cultural centerpiece of the Aurora area. It seats over 1,800 and can be found in the heart of downtown Aurora on Stolp Island, the small island in the Fox River.

One benefit to the Aurora theater scene is its competitive pricing, especially when compared to shows in Chicago. The theater offers tiered discounts for large groups, including a 10% discount for groups smaller than 20, a 15% discount for groups smaller than 50 and a 20% discount for groups of 50 or more. But those deals shouldn’t suggest that there’s any sacrifice in the quality of the productions; in fact, the Paramount is renowned for its high-quality, Broadway-caliber productions. Recent seasons have included Broadway gems like “Come From Away” and “South Pacific,” while the 2026-2027 season is slated for hits like “A Christmas Carol,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“The productions here are built from the ground up in Aurora — they’re not touring productions,” Cardis said. “You’re going to see someone on stage who was just understudying in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway and is now one of the leads in ‘South Pacific’ at the Paramount Theatre. So, it’s nationally recognized by actors as a good quality theater, and they’re putting on some of the best shows in Chicagoland.”

Stolp Island Theater (which, as the name suggests, is also found on Stolp Island) is a smaller theater operated by the Paramount Theatre that’s great for more intimate, immersive performances. It seats up to 98 and has put on hits like “Million Dollar Quartet,” the Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of the spontaneous 1954 musical collaboration between Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

Iconic Architecture

A vast range of architectural styles can be found in the 12 communities that make up the Aurora area, from Victorian mansions and Prairie School homes to Art Deco and Italianate civic structures. There’s enough architecture to see in Aurora alone that the city has a self-guided architectural walking tour in downtown. One stop beloved by groups is the Aurora Regional Fire Museum. Housed in a former fire station, the museum has two floors of exhibits about the history of the Aurora Fire Department, including many historic fire engines. The building dates to 1894 and features Victorian architectural elements like decorative cornices and a distinct onion dome.

But one of the Aurora area’s premier attractions that draws architecture enthusiasts from around the world is the Edith Farnsworth House. Built between 1946 and 1951 as a weekend home for prominent Chicago nephrologist Dr. Edith Farnsworth, the home was designed by famed German and American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Mies, one of the most famous architects of the 20th century, was notable for his modernist, minimalistic style that emphasized open space and visible industrial materials, and he was also a pioneer of modern steel-and-glass skyscrapers.

Mies’ signature “less is more” ethos is captured brilliantly in the home, which can be found on the banks of the Fox River near Plano, Illinois. With its continuous walls of glass framed by white steel and plenty of parallel lines, the home is completely singular, especially when contrasted with the tranquility of the nature surrounding it. The home is elevated on steel columns to prevent flooding, but this suspension also gives it the feel of floating in midair. Inside, the construction is equally impressive and detailed, with clean lines, neutral warm wood tones and simple Scandinavian-style furnishings.

The house is not only famous for its architect and appearance, but also its symbolism; the home is a tribute to minimalism and simplicity, as well as both the contrast and harmony between man and nature.

It has been meticulously restored and preserved following several floods, and it was opened for tours in 2004. Over 10,000 visitors see the home every year, and about one-third of those are international travelers who make an architectural pilgrimage to the site.

Guided tours begin in the visitor’s center with a short film on the building’s history and significance. Groups then take a short walk through a serene woodland setting to the home. They do get to peek inside the home in smaller groups to maintain the home’s pristine condition. They can also see Farnsworth’s closet, which has been transformed into a gallery displaying works from local artists, or peruse the gift shop for souvenirs.

Shopping and Illinois Made

The Aurora area offers plenty of opportunities for shopping, from the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, a cluster of small-scale retail spaces just outside of downtown Batavia, to The Little Traveler, a massive, mazelike gift shop in Geneva.

And while outlets like the Chicago Premium Outlets and Fox Valley Mall pack a punch for shoppers, the Aurora area also offers something a little more distinctive and authentic. The Illinois Made initiative, created by the state tourism office, is a tourism program that highlights Illinois artisans and small businesses and encourages people to seek out more authentic, local experiences when visiting. The Aurora area is home to many of these Illinois Made businesses, and many of them are ideal for group visits.

In downtown Oswego, Fox Valley Winery crafts a variety of small-batch wines. It offers tastings, which groups can participate in, and frequently hosts community events, like live music and wine pairings. Locals love to sit on the winery’s spacious Main Street patio and enjoy wine slushies.

Downtown Geneva is home to several Illinois Made businesses, like Bee Coco Candle, an award-winning, family-owned candle company that produces pet-safe, nontoxic candles and other scented products. In addition to being a great place to shop, it also offers events like candle-making workshops that are ideal for small groups. While in Geneva, groups can explore the city’s other small businesses and eateries, or they can stop at the Geneva History Museum for a tour of the museum that explores Geneva’s past.

Rosewood Farm in Sugar Grove is another Illinois Made business that grows produce and flowers and is a venue for seasonal classes and events. Groups can enjoy farm-to-table meals and culinary or bouquet-making workshops.

Many of the Aurora area’s Illinois Made businesses are restaurants and eateries, and those are worth checking out, too. In Aurora, Ms. Jana’s Candy makes a variety of delicious candies loved by locals, from butter toffee to caramels. Also in Aurora, Hardware is a sustainably operated gastropub and brewery with an on-site greenhouse that supplies much of the seasonal menu’s produce, while its meats are cured in-house. Endiro Coffee, which roasts its own Ugandan coffee beans and also serves breakfast and lunch, is another community favorite in Aurora, and Wurst Kitchen is said to produce Chicagoland’s best bratwurst.

Of course, the Illinois Made options don’t stop there; groups will enjoy seeking out authentic slices of life in Chicagoland and bringing business to some of the region’s proud and worthy artisans.

Though it technically can’t be an Illinois Made business because its products are made halfway around the world, More Polish Pottery in Big Rock is a regional staple for visitors and locals alike. The shop is the leading retailer of Boleslawiec Polish stoneware in the Midwest and has three additional stores in Michigan. The pottery, which is famous for its signature design and its quality, is highly collectible. Groups can take a behind-the-scenes tour to learn more about the pottery, discover the shop’s history and step into the warehouse area that houses much more Polish pottery than the public usually sees.

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Thanks to the Aurora Area CVB for sponsoring this Be Our Guest feature.