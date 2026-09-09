What’s better than exploring the world’s waterways aboard a luxurious cruise? Having the ship all to yourself.

Cruising is hardly a new idea for groups. A room block on a large ocean liner has been a favorite way for groups to explore the seas for many years. But with the rise of river cruising and expedition cruising, small-boat charters have quickly become an appealing option for groups. So how do you know if chartering a ship is right for your group? And what does chartering mean for the logistics of your tours? Here are a few common questions about chartering, answered.

1. What does a charter entail?

A traditional charter means booking the entirety of the cruise ship, which can be done easily for some groups on small vessels like luxury yachts or river cruising vessels. Your group has the run of the ship, from the upper decks to the group spaces like dining rooms and lounges. You’ll also be able to customize the itinerary to a reasonable degree; that may include adjusting how long the vessel docks at certain stops, but it doesn’t mean you’ll be able to completely change which ports the ship travels to. You can also usually customize things like the cruise menu, decor and even onboard entertainment, if you wish, or you can lean on the existing cruise line programming if that suits your group.

2. When does a charter make sense?

Chartering a vessel makes sense if your group can comfortably fill it, and that’s not as rare as you might think. If you regularly travel with large groups, you may not have any trouble filling a yacht or a riverboat. However, you need to be sure you can provide the passengers because cruise ships don’t have the attrition clauses or flexibility that many hotels have — once you book, there’s no turning back. It also makes sense to charter a ship if your brand is all about providing an upscale, customizable experience because a private cruise gives you a lot of control when it comes to service elements, like onboard activities and entertainment. However, travel planners should make sure the number of rooms they can realistically book matches the amenities they want onboard. Otherwise, planners can look into a partial charter i.e., securing a room block on a larger ship that’s still open to the public.

3. Who should I go through to charter a ship?

When it comes to chartering, there are a couple ways to book: You can go through the group sales department of the cruise line itself, or you can hire a cruise planner or planning agency to act as a broker. These companies are experts on ship charters and can help you negotiate rates. Going through the cruise line directly is quicker and eliminates third-party fees you’d pay to a broker. Prices are more likely to be fixed, but you might get some additional perks from the cruise line. However, a broker can provide an unbiased viewpoint about multiple cruise lines and might end up securing you a lower rate.

4. Who organizes the logistics?

When you charter a ship, you’ll be working with the cruise line (or the broker will be working with them on your behalf) to determine sailing dates and the itinerary. They’ll provide the vessel, the captain and the crew, as well as food and beverage, though you can often influence the menu or put your own spin on things. You as the planner can arrange onboard activities, entertainment and decor. Chartering a vessel often gets you more flexibility on how long you’ll be at each port, so you can choose whether you’re docked for a few hours or a few days. But remember, planners are usually in charge of booking activities once the group reaches port, so don’t neglect that side of cruise planning.

5. What are some of the benefits?

In addition to providing a high-quality, exciting experience that feels luxurious to your group, a chartered cruise offers many other distinct benefits. Because it’s highly customizable, you have a lot of control over the experience you’re providing your guests, from branded signage to signature group activities. You’re essentially providing your group with a floating hotel, so they get to see multiple destinations without having to repeatedly pack and unpack. The group also has the run of the ship and can play by their own rules in a way they can’t in a hotel. If they want to have a midnight karaoke party, they can do so without disturbing anyone outside of the group. You won’t be competing for space in the dining room or on the upper deck of the boat. The exclusivity of chartering is what makes it really stand out as a top-notch experience for groups.