Two travel planner readers of The Group Travel Leader and Select Traveler magazines are about to embark on thrilling trips to some of Collette’s most exciting destinations in 2027.

Collette partnered with The Group Travel Leader earlier this year to offer VIP trip opportunities for tours to Spain and Japan. Today, we’re announcing the winners: Kim Prewitt of First Security Bank Gold Club in Bryant, Arkansas, and Tammy Czarny of Art Henry Tours in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kim Preweitt was chosen as the winner of Collette’s Cultural Treasures of Japan experience. She and a guest will join a Collette group on this 14-day adventure, with highlights including the vibrant streets of Tokyo, the peaceful gardens of Kyoto and the foodie paradise of Osaka. Collette is offering six departures for this itinerary from May 30 through October 7, 2027.

Tammy Czarny will be venturing with a guest on Collette’s Sunny Spain: Madrid and Costa Del Sol tour. The nine-day trip features destinations in Southern Spain, including stops in Madrid, the Andalusian village of Ronda and the seaside town of Fuengirola. Collette is offering departures in May, June and October of 2027, though space for each is limited.

To learn more about these and many other Collette group travel itineraries, visit collette.com.