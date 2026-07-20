Every spring, the pages of history come alive in Columbus, Mississippi, as visitors gather to experience one of the South’s most treasured traditions. The Columbus Spring Pilgrimage returns April 1–10, 2027, inviting guests to step into The Storybook South and discover ten days of history, culture, architecture and hospitality.

Throughout the event, visitors are welcomed into beautifully preserved historic homes and landmarks, each revealing a different chapter of Columbus’ story. Guided tours offer a closer look at the people, traditions and moments that helped shape this remarkable community, creating an experience that is both educational and inspiring.

Beyond the tours, Spring Pilgrimage offers a full calendar of special events that bring the destination’s character to life. Guests can enjoy literary programs, live performances, cultural experiences, outdoor activities and unique gatherings that showcase the creativity and spirit of Columbus. Signature events such as Tales from the Crypt, the Stella Shouting Contest, Catfish in the Alley and the Gilbert-Bryan Lecture Series offer memorable opportunities to engage with the stories that continue to define the city.

Spring Pilgrimage is especially appealing to motorcoach groups, history enthusiasts, garden clubs, literary travelers and cultural heritage visitors seeking an authentic Southern experience. Conveniently located between Memphis, Birmingham and Jackson, Columbus offers welcoming accommodations, exceptional dining and a walkable historic district that encourages guests to stay and explore.

As The Storybook South, Columbus invites visitors to become part of the story. Here, every porch, garden path and historic doorway opens to another chapter waiting to be discovered. Whether visiting for the first time or returning to experience something new, guests will find a destination where stories are preserved, traditions are celebrated and hospitality comes naturally.

Group tour planners are encouraged to save the date now for April 1–10, 2027. Additional details, tour schedules and ticket information will be announced in the coming months.

Join us in Columbus and discover why some stories are best experienced in person.

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