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Every group tour planner eventually hears it, “Been there. Done that.”

Oldham County is the cure.

Enjoying garden-grown fare at a castle event

You’ve toured Kentucky. Sipped bourbon. Visited horse farms. Explored history. Shopped Main Streets. Maybe even left with a miniature bat. But have they ever…

…discovered the remarkable story behind a bourbon aged at sea, with each release named for its voyage?

…experienced the ENTIRE life of a racehorse — from foal to retirement — in one unforgettable, hands-on destination?

…enjoyed a garden-grown lunch inside a stone castle — or surrounded by the lush greenery of a working greenhouse at a Kentucky botanical garden?

…browsed locally owned boutiques while freight trains rolled on Main Street just a car’s width from the railroad tracks?

…shared a proper Kentucky Derby Tea before creating their own custom fascinator with the Official Milliner of the Kentucky Derby?

…stepped inside a preserved 1800s slaveowner’s parlor, where Underground Railroad history truly steps off the page through immersive storytelling and augmented reality?

…shared lunch with Abraham Lincoln aboard a beautifully restored 1930s dining car?

…ridden across a private farm where a rare bison herd grazes among giant hot pink snails, purple elephants and electric green rabbits overlooking the Ohio River?

…or dined beneath two 80-pound crystal chandeliers inside a horse barn still bearing bullet holes from a Hallmark movie while enjoying Kentucky comfort foods, live bluegrass music and handcrafted Kentucky Lily cocktails?

That’s Oldham County.

A Kentucky Derby tea

Just 20 minutes outside Louisville, we specialize in creating the Kentucky experiences travelers never knew existed. For many operators, Oldham County begins as the perfect Mystery Tour or lunch-and-attraction stop. Then something unexpected happens. Their guests ask to come back.

Need us for 2.5 hours? We can do that. Want to return for 2.5 days? We’d love to welcome you back!

Every itinerary is thoughtfully customized around experiences that surprise, delight and create the stories your guests will still be talking about long after they return home. Because the best group tours aren’t measured by how many attractions you visit. They’re measured by how many times someone says, “I’ve never done that before.”

Whether you’re looking for one unforgettable stop or a fully customized multi-day Kentucky itinerary, we’ll build it for you — complimentary. Every group is different, and every itinerary should be, too.

Book your 2026 tour & each guest receives a free America250 souvenir!

You’ve done Kentucky. Now experience the Kentucky you didn’t know existed.

Oldham County: The Cure for “Been There. Done That.”

Learning about Kentucky’s horse industry